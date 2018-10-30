Leicester City's scheduled Premier League fixture against Cardiff will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

The club suffered a huge loss last weekend, with owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others losing their lives in a helicopter crash that occurred right after the Foxes' 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

"Leicester City’s Premier League fixture at Cardiff City this Saturday (3 November) will go ahead as scheduled, as the Club continues its tributes to its late Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha," they announced in a statement on their official website.

"A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium and players will wear black armbands in Khun Vichai’s honour.

"An announcement on the rearrangement of the Club’s EFL Cup Fourth Round tie against Southampton, postponed earlier this week, will be made in due course."

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who lost their lives in the crash, with pilot Eric Swaffer, his co-pilot and two other occupants also dying.

The outside support in the wake of the crash has been forthcoming and tributes have flooded in, with footballers past and present paying their respects.