Liverpool Have 'Made an Offer' to Sign Athletic Bilbao Contract Rebel Iker Muniain

Liverpool reportedly made an offer to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain, who could be out of contract this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for the Basque club this season, despite their lowly placing in La Liga of 16th, scoring four goals in nine La Liga appearances.

Marca (via SportWitness) claim that the Reds have made an offer to sign Muniain, although it is not specified when this offer took place. The report also notes another offer from Serie A side Napoli for Muniain.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

While his current Bilabo contract ends in June, Muniain has yet to agree new terms. According to Marca, he in favour of staying at Athletic, he has so far been unable to reach an agreement with his boyhood club.

From January, Muniain will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, ahead of a possible free move at the end of the season, when his contract at Sans Mames is up.

Muniain has spent his entire career at Athletic Bilbao, who are famed for their strict philosophy of only using players from the region, making over 350 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals during that time.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Touted as one of Spain's most highly rated players earlier in his career, injuries - including two cruciate ligament ruptures - have somewhat stunted his development, resulting in only one cap for Spain back in 2012.

Liverpool, who have made a strong start to the Premier League season, appear to be on the lookout for additional attacking depth, with reports also indicating and interest in Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay.