Maurizio Sarri Admits Attacking Chelsea Pair Are Major Doubts for Derby Carabao Cup Tie

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that both Eden Hazard and Pedro are major doubts for this week's Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Championship side Derby County, led by Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard.

Hazard, who scored a sensational winner against Liverpool in the last round, has missed each of Chelsea's last two games against BATE Borisov and Burnley as a result of a back injury thought to have been suffered after some rough treatment at the hands of Manchester United.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Sarri has stated that he wants his star player back 'as soon as possible', but admitted he doesn't know if will be in time to line up against the Rams. It is much more likely that the Belgian number 10 will be back when Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend.

"I want Eden (back playing) as soon as possible. I don't know for Wednesday but I hope for Sunday," Sarri said of the Hazard situation.

Sarri is even less sure about the status of Pedro for Wednesday's cup tie after the Spaniard lasted just 34 minutes of the win over Burnley before being withdrawn.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I don't know exactly. I spoke with the doctor for a few seconds and he said it was a very strong stomach ache," Sarri said after the game aft Turf Moor.

Derby are set to line up with Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in their team after the Blues granted permission last week for the youngsters to be used.

It would not be possible for that to happen were it a Premier League game as rules automatically prevent loan players from turning out against their parent club. But the Carabao Cup is run slightly differently and the use of loan players is at the discretion of the parent club.