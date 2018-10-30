Nemanja Matic Claims Man Utd Ace Anthony Martial 'Needs More Confidence' After Great Performances

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes forward Anthony Martial could be one of the Premier League’s best players if he had more confidence.

Martial has hit form for Jose Mourinho’s side in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last three games. He was inspirational for the Red Devils again on Sunday as his strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Everton.

Following Martial's brilliant recent performances, Matic has insisted all the France international needs is confidence to fulfil his undoubted potential.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As quoted by ESPN, Matic said: "Anthony is a great player and he needs to understand that. He needs more confidence.

"He is still young and I think if he continues to score in the next game he will get that. If he reaches his top level he can be one of the best players in the league for sure.

"Sometimes I don't think he understands how good he is. Sometimes he is quick, he is good with the ball, he can run.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"He has everything that a Manchester United football player needs. Sometimes I don't think he understands that. If I had his ability with the ball and I was as quick as him then I wouldn't pass to anyone and I would score every game!"

Martial fell down the pecking order at United after Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January. He has returned to the starting 11 this term, starting seven of United’s last nine games, and Matic has praised Martial’s attitude and the Frenchman’s desire to win over his manager.

"When you don't have results it is very difficult for players to have that high confidence," he added. "If we can get results over the next few games and improve as a team he will show that he is very important for us.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/GettyImages

"The manager speaks with him about it. I have told him once. But he is a great person and a great guy and I am happy for him that he is scoring. It is great.”