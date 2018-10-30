Newcastle United Identify Frankfurt Striker Sebastian Haller as Main January Target

Newcastle United will look to make Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastian Haller their primary transfer target in the winter window, as they look to revamp their attacking options.

Rafa Benitez has reportedly discussed transfers with owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley, and the Spaniard is hoping the Newcastle hierarchy will help him improve his squad in the upcoming January transfer window. Newcastle are reportedly pursuing Haller in a bid to fix their problems in front of goal, which have contributed to them being at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Most goals + assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season:



👑 Kylian Mbappe -- 13

🥈 Lionel Messi, Neymar, Nicolas Pepe -- 12

🥉 Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Sebastien Haller -- 11https://t.co/BwvcOJPEus pic.twitter.com/zmnWbQmI0K — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 29, 2018

The Newcastle boss has identified a centre forward and an attacking midfielder as his key priorities in the winter transfer window, with another left-back also on the agenda. Newcastle’s awful start to the season has confirmed the Magpies are in desperate need of additions in the final third, and Benitez has identified Haller as his main target, according to the Chronicle.

A tall, prolific striker, former France Under-21 international Haller has scored six goals in nine Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt this season. He is the Bundeliga’s third highest scorer and is only beaten by Luka Jovic and Paco Alcacer in the goalscoring charts.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund have been known admirers of Haller, although their attacking options may mean Haller will not want to join Dortmund over a lack of first team minutes. His style of play is perfectly suited to the way Benitez plays, with Haller showing at Frankfurt he can effectively lead the forward line as a sole striker.

Benitez has given orders to his head of recruitment, Steve Nickson, to focus on a wide range of attacking signings, and while he is still to be notified with how big his budget will be – which has been a cause of frustration throughout his Newcastle control – he is supposedly hopeful that Newcastle’s transfer record, which has stood since the signing of Michael Owen in 2005, will be smashed in 2019.