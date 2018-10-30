Report Claims Man Utd's Anthony Martial Will Not Be Facing a Ban Following Accusations of Diving

Manchester United's Anthony Martial will not be facing action from the Football Association after winning a penalty against Everton under controversial circumstances.

Martial went down in the box after a challenge from Everton's Idrissa Gueye in the first half of United's 2-1 victory over the Toffees on Sunday, which led to referee Jon Moss pointing to the spot. Upon further inspection, the decision appeared to be incorrect as Gueye looked to have touched the ball before making contact with Martial's leg.

According to ESPN sources, Martial will not be facing a ban for his part in the awarding of the penalty, which eventually led to United's opening goal when Paul Pogba fired home his rebound after Jordan Pickford's initial save.

Everton manager Marco Silva has already has his say on the incident, stating: "It was not a penalty - it is clear the player dived,"

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It leaves a bad sensation. I told the players at half-time it was not a fair result."

The FA introduced an offence for 'successful deception of a match official' at the start of the 2017-18 season, but as of yet only two players have been been guilty of said offence.

Everton's Oumar Niasse and West Ham's Manuel Lanzini both received bans for their actions last year when they were judged to have dived to win penalties last season.

Former referee Mark Clattenburg has also had his say on the incident, writing in his column for the Daily Mail: "That was not a penalty. Idrissa Gana Gueye clearly got a touch on the ball and you could see it change direction.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"After the Everton midfielder won the ball, Anthony Martial exaggerated his movement to make it look like a penalty."