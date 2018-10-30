Spurs Legend Glenn Hoddle 'Overwhelmed' by Messages of Support Following Heart Attack

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has been 'overwhelmed' by the well wishes he has received since suffering a heart attack over the weekend, with messages of support a 'huge comfort' to the former Spurs and England midfielder and manager.

Hoddle was taken seriously ill soon after appearing on Robbie Savage's Saturday morning show and taking part in a kick-ups challenge.

"...It has been a huge comfort to have your support and memories to lift us all at such a difficult time, so thank you. Let's hope for a win tonight to make Hod smile. COYS" — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 29, 2018

A family statement issued on Monday night read, "Glenn and his family are overwhelmed by the best wishes sent from Tottenham Hotspur staff, players, ex-players and most importantly all our tremendous supporters since he was taken ill on Saturday. It has been a huge comfort to have your support and memories to lift us all at such a difficult time, so thank you."

After collapsing off-camera in the BT Sport studio, Hoddle's life was saved by the quick thinking of sound engineer Simon Daniels, who is trained in first aid and administered CPR and also used a defibrillator on Hoddle before paramedics arrived.

"I'm not a hero, I was just doing what I was trained for," Daniels, also a police special constable, told BBC Sport on Sunday.

"I was just trying to preserve life. It didn't really cross my mind that it was Glenn Hoddle. I'm touched by all of the comments from Glenn's family and those in the football and broadcasting world.

"My thoughts are with Glenn and his family and I hope he continues his recovery. I also want to praise the medical staff who were outstanding."

I'd just like to thank the public, Police & broadcasting colleagues I work with and the football community for all the kind messages I've received today. All our thoughts must be with Glenn and his family at this time and wish him a speedy recovery #glennhoddle — Simon Daniels (@SD_Audio) October 29, 2018

