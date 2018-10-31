Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal at the end of this season after the club reportedly told him face-to-face why he will not be offered a new contract.

Ramsey's current deal expires at the end of the season and contract discussions broke down earlier this month, leading most media outlets to conclude that this would be his final season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could have extended a new offer to Ramsey but Sky Sports News report that he will now leave on a free contract at the end of the season.

Ramsey found out that Arsenal had withdrawn their contract offer via his agent and was understood to be irritated that nobody had informed him of their reasons for doing so, expressing his hope that 'somebody will come up and tell me why'.

It will be the end of an era for Ramsey, who is now in his eleventh season as an Arsenal player, having originally joined the club from Cardiff as a fresh faced 17-year-old in 2008.

He has gone on to make 341 appearances in all competitions, scoring 59 goals including a personal best of 16 in the 2013/14 season.

It was he who ended Arsenal's nine-year trophy drought when he scored the FA Cup final winner against Hull in 2014. He also scored the winning goal in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea as the Gunners won the trophy for a third time in four years.

Ramsey has featured in all of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season and said he wants to achieve 'something special' before he leaves.