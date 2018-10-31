AC Milan 2-1 Genoa: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Romagnoli Scores Spectacular Late Winner

AC Milan moved up into the Champions League places in Serie A on Wednesday evening with a late 2-1 win over Genoa thanks to a spectacular winner from Alessio Romagnoli.

Milan took an early lead in the fourth minute when Suso cut in from the right wing and collected a ball on the edge of the box to unleash a left footed strike from around 25 yards.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Rossoneri controlled much of the ball early on, but struggled to create any clear cut chances. with half chances falling to Franck Kessie, Patrick Cutrone and Gonzalo Higuain. Genoa failed to create many chances until a half volley fell to Krzysztof Piatek, who failed to properly threaten Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal.

The second half started similarly to the first with Milan starting quickly, Higuain forcing a good save out of Andrei Radu. However, Genoa quickly regained composure and found an equaliser.

Kouame pounced on an error from Bakayoko before taking a shot from a tight angle, Kouame's shot deflecting off Romagnoli and over the helpless Donnarumma for an own goal.

Radu continued his impressive second half with a more simple save from Mussachio, but his efforts fell short in injury time, when he elected to punch a long ball, which went straight to Romagnoli, who in turn lobbed the keeper from outside the box to secure the three points for Milan.

AC Milan





Key Talking Point





Genoa's goalkeeper had produced a man of the match performance up until the 91st minute, when his error let Romagnoli steal a crucial winner for Milan. The keeper elected to punch a catchable long ball and was horribly out of position when his punch ended at the feet of Milan's captain.

Radu had kept Genoa in the game prior to that error, but he got away with a poor punch out to Kessie 13-15 minutes ago...... — The InnerViews (@TheInnerViewsTV) October 31, 2018

Genoa played well enough to get something out of the game and will be exceptionally disappointed that they gave away a late winner. Radu will unfortunately have to shoulder some of the blame despite keeping the visitors in the game on multiple occasions.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Donarumma (6), Rodriguez (6), Romagnoli (7), Mussachio (6), Laxalt (6), Calhanolgu (5), Bakayoko (6), Kessie (7), Suso (8*), Higuain (7), Cutrone (6).





Substitutes: Abate (5), Castillejo (5).

Star Man





Suso was Milan's best player on the night, scoring an early goal and terrorising at Genoa's defence throughout the night, causing them problems with his pace and direct dribbling. He also managed to play some key passes and crosses into dangerous areas.

🔴⚫️ Suso for #ACMilan in the Serie A this season...



- Games: 10



- Goals: 4



- Assists: 7



Outstanding form! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sOhHU4hGz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 31, 2018