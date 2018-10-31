Former England Striker Michael Owen Reveals Prediction for Arsenal's Carabao Clash With Blackpool

Television pundit and former England international Michael Owen believes Arsenal will progress to the next stage of the Carabao Cup, ahead of the Gunners' fourth round encounter against League One opponents Blackpool on Wednesday.

The north London outfit sit fourth in the Premier League and were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, which brought an end to a seven-game winning run in the league, and also ended a run of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Terry McPhillips' side sit 12th in League One and were beaten in their last outing against Fleetwood Town.

Unai Emery's side, who host second placed Liverpool on Saturday, will subsequently rest some of their big names as they welcome the Seasiders at the Emirates.





However, despite fielding a weakened lineup for the tie against the Tangerines, Owen suggests that the gulf in class will prove to be the difference and should see Arsenal get back to winning ways against Blackpool, whose last victory at the Gunners came back in 1958.

Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor: "The great Sir Stanley Matthews was playing for Blackpool the last time they won at Arsenal back in 1958 and I expect the Gunners to return to winning ways after their draw at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

"Unai Emery will shuffle his pack with Liverpool the visitors at the weekend, but whatever side he fields should be able make their way past the Tangerines. Emery will want his side to start quicker than has been the case in recent games."

Only holders Manchester City have scored more goals than Arsenal in the league, demonstrating just how good the Gunners have performed up front this season.

With top scorers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette set to be rested, Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line.

The former Manchester United striker has already netted five times in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including a brace in the last round against Brentford.