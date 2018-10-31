James Rodriguez Eyeing Bayern Munich Departure Amid Interest From Juventus & Premier League Clubs

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez is considering leaving the club, with interest in the player from Juventus and several Premier League clubs.

The Colombian joined Bayern in the summer of 2017 on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, with the Bundesliga side having the option to sign Rodriguez on a permanent deal at the end of the loan. He has impressed during his time in Germany, racking up 11 goals and 16 assists in 49 appearances.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, according to German outlet Bild, Rodriguez is keen to discuss his future with Bayern as he is uncertain as to whether he would like to remain in Germany. Bild state that Juventus have registered their interest in the 27-year-old, whilst there has also been in contact from unnamed Premier League sides.

The report claims that Rodriguez is likely to remain with Bayern until the end of the season, when Bayern could choose to activate the option to sign the midfielder. However, he could then quickly be sold to any interested sides, as long as the German club can generate a profit on the Colombian midfielder.

Exclusive: the Agents of @jamesdrodriguez want to talk to @FCBayern about the future of the player. the club has the possibility in the summer to extend the contract @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2018

Spiegel claim that Bayern have paid around £11m to bring Rodriguez to the club on loan, with Bayern then possessing the option to sign him permanently from Real for approximately £37m. This means that, should Rodriguez express his desire to leave the club, Bayern would likely only considering offers of at least £50m, to ensure they make a profit on their £48m investment.

If interested clubs refuse to meet Bayern's demands, they would simply allow Rodriguez to return to Madrid, who would then be responsible for the Colombian's future.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been touted as potential suitors for Rodriguez in the past, but it is currently unknown whether any of these teams have remained interested in the 27-year-old.

Rodriguez rose to prominence with Colombia at the 2014 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot after finishing with six goals and two assists, before making a £63m move to Real following the conclusion of the tournament. However, he fell out of favour at the Bernabeu, prompting the move to Bayern.