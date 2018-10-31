Juventus Midfielder Miralem Pjanic Admits Club Must Aim for Champions League Glory This Season

Miralem Pjanic has confirmed that Juventus have their sights on the Champions League this season but has also warned that it will take a significant amount of hard work and sacrifice to fight for the Serie A title at the same time.

The Bosnian midfielder has been in typically imperious form so far this season, but it's in the Champions League where he seems to have found his goalscoring touch, bagging two goals in just three appearances from midfield.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking at an Adidas event, as quoted by Football Italia, Pjanic spoke of his club's ambitions for the season.

“Obviously, the Champions League is one of the prime objectives for us, the club and the fans. The team is aware of its potential and we want to win everything possible, because it’s such a large and competitive squad."

But the Bosnian was also keen to give Juve's Serie A rivals their credit, and point out that an eighth successive Scudetto was not a given.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“The Scudetto takes a whole year of work to win. People think it must be very easy and immediately say ‘Obviously Juve will win it,’ but people must know it’s not easy. It takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to achieve that.

"It’s a long campaign, we are only at the beginning and it’ll be a great battle. We hope to win, but nothing is to be taken for granted with those two [Napoli and Inter] behind us.”