Barcelona youngster Malcom has indicated that he is "very happy" at Barcelona as he sought to clarify his future amid rumors he could be on his way out of the Nou Camp.

The Spanish champions fought off competition to sign the highly rated 21-year-old from Bordeaux for €41m in the summer, snatching the youngster from under the nose of AS Roma.

But the Brazilian has only played 25 minutes of La Liga football since then and rumors surfaced this week that he had asked for a January move away, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Inter named among the interested parties.

However, Malcom posted a message on Instagram story (translated by Reddit) dismissing the rumors and vowing to keep fighting for his place at Barcelona.

"About a news story that was broadcast here in Spain I want to clarify: I came to Barcelona with many goals and those who know me know that I am a very determined person," he wrote.

"I am very happy with every evolution in my career and I know that with each passing day my dreams and goals are coming true.

"My family is also very adapted to the city. Anyway, I'll keep fighting for everything I want in my career."

Malcom scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for Bordeaux after joining them from Corinthians in 2016. His form at the end of last season attracted interest from across Europe and Roma were close to signing him before Barcelona hijacked the move at the 11th hour.

He received his first senior call-up for Brazil earlier this month but didn't feature in their friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.