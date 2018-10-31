Malcom Insists He Is 'Very Happy' at Barcelona, Plays Down Rumors of Instant Exit

Malcom has not enjoyed a successful start to life at Barcelona.

By 90Min
October 31, 2018

Barcelona youngster Malcom has indicated that he is "very happy" at Barcelona as he sought to clarify his future amid rumors he could be on his way out of the Nou Camp.

The Spanish champions fought off competition to sign the highly rated 21-year-old from Bordeaux for €41m in the summer, snatching the youngster from under the nose of AS Roma.

But the Brazilian has only played 25 minutes of La Liga football since then and rumors surfaced this week that he had asked for a January move away, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Inter named among the interested parties.

However, Malcom posted a message on Instagram story (translated by Reddit) dismissing the rumors and vowing to keep fighting for his place at Barcelona.

"About a news story that was broadcast here in Spain I want to clarify: I came to Barcelona with many goals and those who know me know that I am a very determined person," he wrote.

"I am very happy with every evolution in my career and I know that with each passing day my dreams and goals are coming true. 

"My family is also very adapted to the city. Anyway, I'll keep fighting for everything I want in my career."

Malcom scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for Bordeaux after joining them from Corinthians in 2016. His form at the end of last season attracted interest from across Europe and Roma were close to signing him before Barcelona hijacked the move at the 11th hour.

He received his first senior call-up for Brazil earlier this month but didn't feature in their friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)