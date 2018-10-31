Marcelo Ruled Out Until After International Break as Real Madrid Confirm Muscle Injury

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been ruled out for at least three weeks after suffering another muscle injury in the 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

The Brazilian spent two matches on the sidelines with a calf injury sustained against Sevilla in September, missing the La Liga fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Alaves.

He returned and scored against Levante last week and also scored Real's only goal in the Clásico, but he was replaced by Mariano in the 82nd minute of that match, this time due to a bicep injury.

Marca reports that Marcelo will not return until after the forthcoming international break, while Madrid released a brief statement confirming the injury.

"After the tests done to our player Marcelo by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular lesion in the right femoral biceps," they said.

This lay-off will see Marcelo miss four matches, including Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie against Melilla, next week's Champions League trip to Viktoria Plzen, and two La Liga fixtures against Valladolid and Celta Vigo.

He was one of several Madrid players injured on Sunday, with French centre back Raphael Varane forced off at half time with an adductor injury which could see him ruled out for a month. Mariano also suffered a bicep injury, much like the man he replaced.

Marcelo's goal against Barcelona turned out to be the last of Julen Lopetegui's short reign as the former Spain boss was sacked on Monday, with Santiago Solari taking temporary charge.