Tottenham Plot January Double Move to Rejuvenate Squad After Hit and Miss Start to Season

By 90Min
October 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing offers for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to rejuvenate his squad during the January transfer window.

After failing to make any new signings during the summer, Pochettino faced criticism from fans who believed that Tottenham were showing signs of fatigue. However, after a tricky start to the new season, Spurs find themselves in fifth place in the league and are now preparing themselves for the winter window.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Firstly, the links to Andersen come from The Sun, who claim that Tottenham are leading the race for the 22-year-old, who they view as a long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Andersen has emerged as a star for Sampdoria in the Serie A, but has just 18 months remaining on his current deal.

He is believed to be keen to force through a departure from the club in January, prompting Tottenham to make an offer of around £25m for the 22-year-old centre-back. However, with interest in Andersen from the likes of JuventusInter and Borussia Dortmund, they could face a bidding war to secure his signature.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

They could also be making a move for Ajax shot stopper Onana if reports from Dutch outlet Voetbal International are to be believed. Pochettino could authorise a January move for the 22-year-old, most likely to improve Tottenham's depth in the position.

Hugo Lloris has been guilty of some costly errors in recent weeks, and fans' opinions on Lloris' future seem to be split. Many believe that Lloris should be replaced, but it is likely that Pochettino will continue with the World Cup winner in goal, and instead bring in Onana as a replacement for current deputy Michel Vorm.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Cameroonian has kept an impressive 13 clean sheets in his 19 appearances this season. However, he is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2021, meaning Ajax will be in no rush to sell such a key player.

