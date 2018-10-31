Tottenham Targeting Wantaway PSG Midfielder After Fourth Contract Offer Rejection

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to reject a fourth offer of a new contract with the French club, prompting further rumours of a move to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur., Juventus and Milan.

Rabiot's current deal expires at the end of the season, but PSG have made several attempts to convince the Frenchman to remain at the club. However, he has rejected three offers of a new contract to date, and would be able to negotiate a contract with any interested clubs in January, before completing the move for free at the end of the season.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

News of this fourth contract offer comes from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that Rabiot is set to reject a new £140,000-a-week deal with PSG. As it stands, he will be leaving the club for free next summer, and there appears to be no shortage of potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

There has been interest in Rabiot from the Premier League, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all rumoured to be considering a move for the Frenchman. However, they will face serious competition from Juventus and Milan, who are both reportedly desperate to bring Rabiot to Serie A.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Calciomercato claim Rabiot has grown frustrated with criticism of his performances as a holding midfielder, believing that the pressure is unjust. However, Rabiot is mainly eager to experience life in another division, and is therefore set to reject any future offers of a new contract from PSG.

This will certainly come as a boost to Mauricio Pochettino, who has been targeting Rabiot as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, there are concerns about Rabiot's wage demands, as Tottenham may be unable to make a satisfactory offer to the Frenchman. Star midfielder Dele Alli has recently signed a new contract worth a reported £100,000 per week, which is £40,000-a-week lower than PSG's latest offer to Rabiot.