Dele Alli Believes Tottenham Can 'Achieve Something Great' After Signing New Contract

Dele Alli says he signed a new contract with Tottenham because he believes that he and his teammates can 'achieve something great' together.

Alli put pen to paper on a new six-year contract on Monday, becoming the latest Spurs player to do so. Harry Kane, Érik Lamela, Son Heung-min and Davinson Sánchez have all signed new deals in recent months.

Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024. Would like to say a big thank you to the chairman, manager, all my teammates and the fans for their constant support. I’ve loved my time at @spursofficial so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds! ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/WD4qs9Cg2i — Dele (@dele_official) October 30, 2018

The 22-year-old claims that he and his teammates have committed their futures to the club because they believe in the 'journey' they are on together.

"Some of the players who have also signed, I think you can see that we all want to be a part of this journey together," Alli said, quoted by the Guardian.

"We all want to achieve something great. As young players as well, we want to keep improving and this is a great place to do that. The feeling around the place is positive."

Some pundits have suggested that players like Alli and Kane should leave Tottenham in order to win trophies and fulfil their potential, but Alli says that silverware is not the be-all and end-all.

"It’s not all about winning trophies for me yet at my age," he said. "I want to keep improving and trying to become the best player I can.

"It will be that bit more special winning it here together, with the amount of work we’ve done."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Alli added that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was one of his main reasons for staying.

"You want to have a good relationship with the manager and we all feel like we’ve got that here," he said. "We all love the way we work. The style of play, we all want to be a part of it. He’s done a lot for me."

Pochettino also signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham in May, though he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.