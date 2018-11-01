Everton vs Brighton Preview: How to Watch, Key Battles, Team News & More

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Saturday's clash between Everton and Brighton sees two teams in mid-table who will be looking to extend their good form. Out of their last five games, Everton have won three whilst Brighton have recorded a hat-trick of 1-0 wins.


Three points for either side would ensure they stay in the top half of the table with just over a quarter of the season played.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 3rd November @ 15:00 (BST)
Where Is the Game Being Played? Goodison Park
How Can I Watch On TV? BT Sport Score/ Sky Sports Soccer Saturday

Classic Encounter


Everton 4-3 Brighton (Division One, 1980)

A double from forward Peter Estoe helped the Toffees to victory in what was a goal-fest of a match in the old First Division.

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Saturday's fixture could see a similar, shoot-out style of a contest as both teams have conceded 27 goals between them in their first ten Premier League matches so far this season.

Everton manager Marco Silva is attempting to instil a more attractive brand of football in his side, whilst Seagulls striker Glenn Murray is in red-hot form. It could be goals galore at Goodison.

Key Battle


Glenn Murray vs. Idrissa Gueye

Glenn Murray scored his 100th goal for Brighton in last weekend's win at home to Wolves, which was also his sixth goal in the Premier League season.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-WOLVES

Trying to stop the in-form veteran from adding to his tally will be Senegalese international Idrissa Gueye. The Everton midfielder has attempted the most tackles in the league this season with 49. As the anchorman in midfield, Gueye will need to be a commanding physical presence if the Toffees are to keep Brighton at bay.

Team News


Everton have no fresh injury worries ahead of Saturday's match. £27m summer signing Yerri Mina could make his debut for the Toffees, although Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane have developed a strong partnership in the heart of defence.

Bernard's good form on the left wing has seen Richarlison move to a central role up front, meaning Cenk Tosun may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

James McCarthy could make an appearance from the bench, having returned to training following a double leg-break.

For Brighton, midfield duo Davy Propper and Pascal Gross are not set to return to action until after the international break due to ankle injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison.

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, March, Murray.

Prediction


Everton will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United last weekend, and will be confident of picking up three points at home against Chris Hughton's Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Hughton will be hoping his team can continue their impressive defensive record, they did not concede a single league goal throughout the whole of October.

However, Everton may possess too much attacking quality for a defensively disciplined Brighton side. As a result, the Toffees should be capable of a win in what will be a hard-fought contest.

Predicted Scoreline: Everton 2-1 Brighton

