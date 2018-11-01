Gary Neville Says He'd Rather See Salford Relegated Than Liverpool Win the League in Twitter Q&A

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has let it be known that he would rather watch Salford United - a club which he's part owner of - be relegated than see Liverpool lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Neville, being the cool pundit that he is, invited fans to a Twitter Q&A on Thursday morning because he was 'bored on the train' and made no secret of his distaste for the Reds.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Asked to choose between Salford winning the National League and Liverpool winning the top flight or Salford missing out on promotion and Liverpool not winning the title, he made a third option, which you can see below.

Option 3



I’d rather Salford got relegated than Liverpool win the league . https://t.co/uy2TMKH4hm — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

There are several other answers to various questions from fans, some revealing his respect for the Merseyside giants, whose Anfield stadium actually used to be his favourite to work in as a commentator until they built a new stand.

Best view is now Old Trafford . Used to be Anfield pre new stand . https://t.co/eOYlXaQ1ek — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

He's also very keen to see Jurgen Klopp leave.

Yeah let’s get him out!!! Time for a change there ! 😂 https://t.co/UEdBTTEPmh — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

The former England international rates Brazilian legend Romario as the best forward he ever had to play against, while former AC Milan centre-back Paolo Maldini is the best defender he's ever had to face.

Neville also claims - hopefully in jest - that Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

And, of course, he believes United will finish in the top four,

He had a pop at Tottenham too.

Love them last 4 years . Soft , Pathetic, spineless pre that! 😂 https://t.co/5vk6Z70gLm — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 1, 2018

He's a bit partial to Liverpool's front three. Who could blame him?

The most important question of the day, though: the great pineapple on pizza debate. Let's hope this settles it.

Hoping he takes the train more often now!