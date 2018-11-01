Juventus Star Blaise Matuidi Announces Plans to Retire From International Football in 2020

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has announced his decision to retire from international football after 2020.

The star helped Les Bleus reach the pinnacle of world football this year, lifting the World Cup with his international teammates. And it's looking like he's keen on lifting the European championship before calling curtains on his France career.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Matuidi, 31, made his international debut back in 2010 and has been an integral part of the French set-up since then. 

The player has also seen major success at club level, having won the Ligue 1 title on four occasions with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as several other domestic trophies.

He helped Juve to the Scudetto and Coppa Italia last season, before heading to Russia with Les Bleus, where he helped them see all challengers off for the gold.

“I asked myself the question of retiring now, after a great victory like the World Cup,” he said to RMC Sport (via Football Italia).

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

“However, I’m ambitious and I’m sure that with this group, we can win the European Championship.

“I want to go out in style, but in no more than two years.”

The midfielder is chasing another Serie A title with The Old Lady this season and they look well on pace to dominate the division yet again, currently leading by six points.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

If Matuidi could help France win the Euros in 2020, it would be quite the way to go. However, there's a whole lot that could happen between now and then.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)