Juventus Star Blaise Matuidi Announces Plans to Retire From International Football in 2020

Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has announced his decision to retire from international football after 2020.

The star helped Les Bleus reach the pinnacle of world football this year, lifting the World Cup with his international teammates. And it's looking like he's keen on lifting the European championship before calling curtains on his France career.

Matuidi, 31, made his international debut back in 2010 and has been an integral part of the French set-up since then.

The player has also seen major success at club level, having won the Ligue 1 title on four occasions with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as several other domestic trophies.

He helped Juve to the Scudetto and Coppa Italia last season, before heading to Russia with Les Bleus, where he helped them see all challengers off for the gold.

“I asked myself the question of retiring now, after a great victory like the World Cup,” he said to RMC Sport (via Football Italia).

“However, I’m ambitious and I’m sure that with this group, we can win the European Championship.

“I want to go out in style, but in no more than two years.”

The midfielder is chasing another Serie A title with The Old Lady this season and they look well on pace to dominate the division yet again, currently leading by six points.

If Matuidi could help France win the Euros in 2020, it would be quite the way to go. However, there's a whole lot that could happen between now and then.