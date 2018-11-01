Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Linked with Shock January Loan Move to PSG

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a loan move away from Anfield in January, despite only joining the club in the summer.

With few top quality options available at that price, the Parisian club are reportedly keen on taking Fabinho on loan, after a move for the defensive midfielder was blocked by his former club Monaco last summer before his move to the Premier League.

Reports from Le Parisien in France state that the Brazilian midfielder is 'bored' at the club after failing to make an immediate breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp's first team. The reports state that PSG are keen on bringing in a defensive midfielder, though are limited to a budget of €24million.

The combative 25-year-old has struggled for consistent game time under Jurgen Klopp, with settled midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner preferred by the German.

Despite the reported interest of PSG however, recent injuries to Henderson and Naby Keita have left Liverpool thin in midfield. The Brazilian has seized the opportunity to gain a regular starting spot impressing in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his summer signing in recent weeks, and has even changed his formation to suit the former Monaco star, by playing two holding midfielders, which suggests the Anfield club would resist any approach for their new acquisition's services in January.