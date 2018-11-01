Liverpool Monitoring Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure After Midfielder Admitted to Anfield 'Dreams'

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, with PSG and Arsenal also thought to be in the running to secure the midfielder's signature.

The Reds were loosely linked with Doucoure throughout last season and into the summer, with the midfielder admitting in March that it would be a 'dream' to play for a club like Liverpool.

Rumours faded after Liverpool completed the midfield signings of Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, but French media have re-ignited the speculation, with RMC claiming that Watford have upped their asking price to £40m for the midfielder, partly due to Liverpool's interest.

It was because of this that some quotes from the midfielder in March have resurfaced, when he spoke of the club in almost wishful terms after Liverpool's 5-0 rout over the Canaries at Anfield.

The 25 year-old told Canal+ (via the Liverpool Echo): "Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction.





"I was impatient to play there at Anfield, I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play in a club like this.

"If there is an offer, we will discuss to find the best solution. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, the big competitions."

Since joining Watford from Rennes in January 2016, Doucoure has established a reputation as a powerhouse midfielder with an eye for goal, and has been crucial to Watford's impressive start (contributing four assists and playing the full 90 minutes in all 10 league games so far) to this season as they sit seventh in the Premier League.