Matteo Guendouzi to Miss Liverpool Clash After Red Card in Win Over Blackpool

November 01, 2018

Matteo Guendouzi will sit out Arsenal's clash with Liverpool this weekend, after being sent off in the Gunners' 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Blackpool during the week.

The Gunners were cruising to victory at 2-0 in the EFL cup tie, with Guendouzi registering an assist for the first goal, but having already been booked, he was shown a second yellow for pulling Jordan Thompson back on 56 minutes.

Arsenal were able to hold out for the victory despite Blackpool pulling one back shortly after, but Guendouzi will have to serve his resulting suspension in this weekend's important clash with second placed Liverpool at the Emirates.

Despite the sending off, boss Unai Emery refused to criticise the player's conduct after the match, claiming that the player's competitive spirit was the reason for the sending off - and that's what he wants to see from his players.

Nontheless, it means that they will be without a midfielder who featured in all but two of their 11 match winning run - which was brought to an end in a draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend - a role greater than anyone anticipated when the 19-year-old joined the club.

Guendouzi joined from Lorient in the summer for a fee of around £7m, and has gradually grown into his status as a first team player in his short time at the Emirates so far.

He has made 12 appearances in total, scoring once, and will be missed against Liverpool considering the quality of the opposition in midfield.

