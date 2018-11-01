Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Feels 'Sorry' for Son Heung-min Following Carabao Cup Win

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Tottenham forward Son Heung-min following Tottenham's 3-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup. Son grabbed a brace in the game before Fernando Llorente added a third for Spurs late on to secure a comfortable win at the London Stadium. 

The goals were Son's first and second of the season in what has been a difficult campaign for the South Korean thus far. 

Son started the season by leading South Korea to the Asian Games trophy, sparing himself 21 months of military service in the process. The forward has only featured five times in the league during Tottenham's best ever start to a Premier League campaign, and Pochettino has spoken to Football London of his relief for the 26-year-old. 


"I think, you feel sorry when the player works so hard and didn't find the reward about your job," Pochettino said. 

"Sonny in the last few weeks or months he was in a situation where he wanted to work every day more and more, to try to change that situation. You feel so happy and so proud because he never gives up, tries to fight and has the best face in every training session.

"When the player gets the reward you feel proud and so happy. That is why I hugged him, we share the happiness. I celebrate because I feel sorry for him."


Son has been one of Tottenham's most consistent performers since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. He's reached double figures in his last two seasons for the club, scoring 14 in 2016/17 and 12 last season. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If last night's performance against West Ham proves to be a catalyst for a season rejuvenation, then a fully firing Son Heung-min is a dangerous weapon at Tottenham's disposal. 

