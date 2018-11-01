'No Thank You': Wolves Fans React to Latest Striker Rumour Regarding Their Side

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with Liverpool striker Divock Origi again.

The club are reported as having made a move for the Belgian forward in the summer, but Origi apparently snubbed the Molineux outfit for an Anfield stay in the hopes of forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans. 

However, the Belgian hasn't been able to get a proper look in and could be on his way out in January.

Per Birmingham Live, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add firepower up front and is considering another go at signing Origi.

Below are reactions from various Wolverhampton fans from social media:

They want Dzeko, give them Dzeko.

Psalms?

Hmmm...

So no Solanke?

Wolves fans seem to be very optimistic, but who could blame them after watching their club show the ambition they showed last summer?

