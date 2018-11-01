'No Thank You': Wolves Fans React to Latest Striker Rumour Regarding Their Side

Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with Liverpool striker Divock Origi again.

The club are reported as having made a move for the Belgian forward in the summer, but Origi apparently snubbed the Molineux outfit for an Anfield stay in the hopes of forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans.

However, the Belgian hasn't been able to get a proper look in and could be on his way out in January.

Per Birmingham Live, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add firepower up front and is considering another go at signing Origi.

Below are reactions from various Wolverhampton fans from social media:

Hmm, it's been said before, but well worth saying it again, and I know it doesn't fit with our current ethos, but is there any better out there, proven, and who wants to come back to @premierleague than Edin Dzeko? 🤔 — Matthew Davies (@Thefounded1877) October 19, 2018

They want Dzeko, give them Dzeko.

Dzeko would be a brilliant signing. — The Wolf 🐺 (@TheWolfMedia_) October 19, 2018

Psalms?

They say a fool and their money is easy parted.....there’s better out there than Divock Orgy. — Nigel Greer (@NigelGreer7) October 19, 2018

Hmmm...

I don’t think we’d go for Dzeko for that reason & his ridiculous wages, I’d maybe prefer Solanke than Origi. — Aɴᴅʏ D (@AnnoDomini79) October 19, 2018

Solely depends on does his ethos and his manner fit with us no big time wide boys here not saying he is but can he fit too us we don’t fit to them under Nuno — the beach (@beachbanjo123) October 20, 2018

So no Solanke?

FFS..... we're better than Liverpool cast offs. He wouldn't offer us anymore than what we already have. — John Astbury (@johnastbury1970) October 19, 2018

Wolves fans seem to be very optimistic, but who could blame them after watching their club show the ambition they showed last summer?