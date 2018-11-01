Paul Pogba Calls Juventus 'Home' as Man Utd Prepare for Champions League Clash

November 01, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that he regards Turin as his 'home' - and is excited to return there when United face Juventus in the Champions League next week.

Pogba joined Juventus on a free after leaving United in 2012 and went on to make 178 appearances in four years at the club. He won four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies before returning to Old Trafford for £89m in 2016.

The Frenchman claims that he predicted United would be drawn against his former team when the group stage draw was made in August.

"I expected it, it was mad," he told RMC. "I'd spoken about it with my brother last summer. I said to him: 'Imagine we're in the same group as Juve.'

"For me, it's a pleasure. Turin is my home - that's where I scored my first professional goal."

Pogba's comments come just a week after he described Manchester United as his 'home' ahead of the first meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford.

Juventus dominated that match and won 1-0 thanks to Paulo Dybala's early goal, although Pogba came closest for United when he hit the post.

That result left United five points off the pace in Group H, having taken one win (against Young Boys) and one draw (against Valencia) from their first two games before the defeat to Juve.


Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus at the end of the season but the Italian champions' sporting director Fabio Paratici ruled it out last month.

"We love him very much [...] but he isn't a Juve player anymore," said Paratici. "We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

