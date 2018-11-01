PSG in Contact With Watford Star Abdoulaye Doucouré as They Seek to Fill Midfield Void

Paris Saint-Germain remain in contact with the entourage of Watford's Abdoulaye Doucouré, and reportedly consider him to be a prime candidate to counteract their current dearth of midfield options.

The 25-year-old has garnered a great deal of attention signing from Stade Rennais in January 2016, with Premier League giants Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal purportedly the most ardent admirers. The Frenchman is expected to warrant a fee in the region of €40m.

The addition of a fresh midfielder has been on Thomas Tuchel's mind ever since he joined the French champions this summer. Asked about the situation ahead of last week's Le Classique clash with Marseille, as quoted by RMC Sport, the German declared: "Yes, it's a priority.



"It was a priority and it's still a priority, and it's dangerous to use only Adrien [Rabiot] and Marco [Verratti] at this level. We only play with two midfielders and we have to have a top third."

The Parisians had attempted to lure Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté this summer, but were promptly rebuffed. Alongside discussions for Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches, the club were looking into Doucouré, but turned their nose up at the mooted fee of between €30m and €40m.

However, having seen him kick on this season, they are seemingly ready to dispense with the cash this winter, with the Watford man also understood to be keen on the move.

The good news for Hornets fans is that the midfielder's current deal stretches until 2023, and the considerable domestic interest should push this price up once the window opens.

Additionally, the economic muscle of PSG is currently clouded by the scrutiny of UEFA over their Financial Fair Play dealings in the wake of the gargantuan transfers for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

