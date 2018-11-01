Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

With Julen Lopetegui fired in the aftermath of the humiliating 5-1 loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid will look to put their terrible start to the season behind them when they face Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday.

On paper, it would seem like the kind of fixture caretaker manager Santiago Solari and his team need to make themselves feel a little better about things. However, with 13 points from their last possible 15, Real Valladolid are currently the most in-form team in the league.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is It Played? Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Live Blog Referee? Jose Gil Manzano

Team News

Dani Carvajal remains unfit and after youngster Alvaro Odriozola impressed with a goal and an assist in the midweek Copa del Rey win, he might play ahead of Nacho in the right back position.

However, Nacho may instead start at centre back with Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo both out injured. Madrid will also have to replace Marcelo who has a hamstring problem.

Only the duo of right winger Keko and striker Duje Cop are out injured, as Valladolid are blessed with a relatively small injury list.

Predicted Lineups





Real Madrid Courtois; Reguilón, Ramos, Nacho, Odriozola; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Bale. Real Valladolid Masip; Nacho, Calero, Olivas, Moyano; Suarez, Michel, Alcaraz, Antonito; Suarez, Unal.

Head to Head Record

As expected, in the 84 times these two have faced off in La Liga, Real Madrid are the team with superior record.

The Meringues have won a whopping 53 times, whereas Valladolid have only come out on top in 14 meetings. The teams have also drawn on 17 different occasions. With a win ratio of just 16.7%, things aren't looking too great for Valladolid.





They can take solace, though, in the fact that when the teams last faced each other in the league back in 2014, a late Humberto Osorio goal gave Pucela a home point in a 1-1 draw against the Galacticos.

Recent Form

There's not much that can be said of Real Madrid's recent form - well, there's plenty, it's just you've probably heard it all before.

Last time out in the league, they got spanked by their bitter rivals Barcelona and Lopetegui was consequently fired. Times are tough for Ramos and co, but a midweek cup win over Melilla will at least have a few players feeling a touch better about themselves.

But the winners of the last three consecutive Champions Leagues sit ninth placed in La Liga; that's just not good enough.

Real Valladolid are another story altogether. Since returning to Spanish top flight football for the first time since 2014, the Blanquivioletas have made everyone sit up and pay attention.

Remarkably, ten games into the season, they sit two points and three places ahead of Real Madrid. No team in the league can boast a better record across their last five league games. Under the guidance of Sergio González, Valladolid are becoming a force to be reckoned with

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Real Madrid Real Valladolid Real Madrid 4-0 Melilla (31/10) Mallorca 1-2 Real Valladolid (31/10) Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (28/10) Real Valladolid 1-1 Espanyol (26/10) Real Madrid 2-1 Plzen (23/10) Real Betis 0-1 Real Valladolid (21/10) Real Madrid 1-2 Levante (20/10) Real Valladolid 1-0 SD Huesca (7/10) Alavés 1-0 Real Madrid (6/10) Villarreal 0-1 Real Valladolid (30/9)

Prediction

Considering the form of both teams coupled with Madrid's injury hit backline and their lack of a real manager, this could be another tough day at the office for Los Blancos.

Solari will be keen to make a good impression during his role as interim coach, with it still unclear who Madrid will turn to next to fill the Bernabeu managerial hot seat.

But expect Real Valladolid to start well and make the home team really work for it. Their form is frighteningly good and there's not a team in La Liga who would want to face these guys right now.

However, desperate to kickstart their season, Real Madrid might just burst Valladolid's bubble on the day.



