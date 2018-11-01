Santiago Solari Delighted With Real Madrid Performance & 4-0 Win in First Game in Charge

Real Madrid interim coach Santiago Solari was delighted with the performance he saw from the players in his first game in charge since replacing Julen Lopetegui, with Los Blancos putting lower league Melilla to the sword in the Copa del Rey.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Odriozola and debutant Cristo Gonzalez all got on the scoresheet in the first leg win in the Spanish north African enclave.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

"I don't like to put a mark on the performance. The team played with a smile on their faces, they were keen and committed. The final score is a result of that," Solari said after the final whistle, via RealMadrid.com.

"It wasn't easy, but we worked hard and played with those characteristics. The pitch was heavy and they pressed very high. We have to be happy. The players are committed to the shirt and to the fans who are with them. I'm now a part of this group."

Solari, who can only remain in charge as an interim for another 10 days, was full of individual praise for Vinicius Junior, a player he has worked with in the Castilla ranks this season.

"He played the 90 minutes, he is a great young talent who has just arrived. He's living in a new country, adapting to another style of football and to a new world at Real Madrid. We can all see his talent, but football is made up of more things," the boss explained.

"I'm happy with the whole team, which has worked hard."

Solari will lead Real in his first La Liga fixture in charge when Real Valladolid visit the Bernabeu at the weekend. That is followed by a Champions League trip to Viktoria Plzen, with the last game of his interim duty to come 11th November against Celta Vigo.