Tottenham Reportedly Hoping Christian Eriksen Will Be Next Star to Sign New Deal After Dele Alli

Tottenham are reportedly hopeful that Christian Eriksen will soon commit his long-term future to the club, after midfield counter-part Dele Alli penned a new deal on Tuesday.

Since signing in 2013, Eriksen has established himself as one of the Premier League's outstanding players, scoring 57 goals in 236 appearances for the North London club and making himself a desirable asset for a number of major clubs.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, however, Alli's new £150,000 per week deal was just the first bit of business Spurs plan to get done in the foreseeable, and extending Eriksen's terms is the next item on the agenda.

His current deal expires in 2020, and although negotiations have been ongoing since last season, the club are optimistic about coming to an agreement with the player's representatives sooner rather than later.

His signing of a new contract, certainly, would come as some welcome good news in what has been a mixed season for the club so far. Despite their best ever start to a Premier League campaign, negative headlines have been rife, with the latest being that Mauricio Pochettino could be off as Real Madrid seek a new manager.

Eriksen isn't expected to be going anywhere, however, and should he sign new terms, it's thought he would at least double his £70,000 per week wages to bring him somewhere in line with Alli and Harry Kane - the club's top two earners at present.

✍️Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for Tottenham than Dele Alli, whose new contract runs until 2024, since the midfielder's debut for the club.



Most goals for @SpursOfficial since August 2015:

111 - Harry Kane

48 - Dele Alli

47 - Heung-Min Son

35 - Christian Eriksen pic.twitter.com/I4Efx0Bss5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 30, 2018

Like Alli, Eriksen has had his injury issues in recent weeks, managing only a fleeting appearance in Monday's narrow defeat to Manchester City, but returned to the starting line-up for last night's EFL cup victory at West Ham, and is in line to start in the trip to Wolves at the weekend.