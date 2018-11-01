West Ham vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

West Ham welcome Burnley to the London Stadium on Saturday for a Premier League battle between two stuttering sides.

Neither club have made the kind of start they would have hoped for and with the two sides sitting on the same amount of points this one has become an important fixture for both sides.

The Hammers are in the midst of a selection crisis with a number of first team regulars unavailable but will be looking to right the wrongs from the last time these sides met in east London when Burnley left with a comfortable 3-0 win.



How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score Referee? Roger East

Team News

West Ham are struggling with a lengthy injury list, with Jack Wilshere, Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Carlos Sanchez and Winston Reid all sidelined.

Mark Noble is suspended after his red card against Leicester and Andriy Yarmolenko could miss the rest of the season through injury.

However, Marko Arnautovic and Pedro Obiang are both expected to feature after playing in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Burnley are still without long term injury pair Nick Pope and Stephen Ward but could welcome back Aaron Lennon and Ben Gibson. The Clarets could remain unchanged from their recent home defeat to Chelsea.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Obiang; Diangana, Anderson, Snodgrass; Arnautovic. Burnley Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Brady; Hendrick; Vokes.

Head to Head Record





These two have previously met on eight occasions in the Premier League, with West Ham boasting five wins and Burnley registering two victories.

Burnley came out on top last season, ending a run of four straight defeats in this fixture after getting a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor before leaving east London with that 3-0 win in March.

The latter game featured ugly scenes when the Hammers fans invaded the pitch to voice their displeasure towards the club's owners.

West Ham will be looking to put right that defeat and would love to repeat their feats of the 2016/17 season, when they completed a league double over the Clarets.

Recent Form

Both sides have identical records this season, with eight points on the board from their ten games.

West Ham are in slightly better form, having got all their points in the last six games after a horror start of four defeats. They come into this on the back of thet 1-1 draw away to Leicester last Saturday.

Burnley have lost their last two games 5-0 and 4-0 to table toppers Manchester City and Chelsea and will be looking to pick up some points against this depleted Hammers side.

This is how the two sides have performed in their last five games:

West Ham Burnley West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (31/10) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (28/10) Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10) Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (20/10) West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (20/10) Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield (6/10) Brighton 1-0 West Ham (5/10) Cardiff 1-2 Burnley (30/9) West Ham 3-1 Manchester United (29/9) Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth (22/9)

Prediction

Both sides are still in need of points to keep them away from the drop zone with it looking like another tight season at the bottom of the table.

Burnley will surely be looking to tighten up at the back after those heavy defeats and will be more than happy with a point from this.

That coupled with West Ham's injury problems mean this game could end all square. It won't be the prettiest on the eye and the points are likely to be shared.



