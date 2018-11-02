Andre Gomes Reveals He's Happy at Everton But Remains Coy Over Potential Barcelona Return

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Andre Gomes has said that he is happy at Everton but also revealed no decision regarding a permanent transfer from Barcelona will be made until the end of the season.

The Portuguese midfielder is on a season long loan at Goodison Park, after making a deadline-day move in August. He was one of three signings that day, joining the Toffees alongside Bernard and Yerry Mina, the latter joining from Barça.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking about his future at Everton, Gomes told Sky Sports: "We need to discuss that at the end of the season of course with Everton, with Barcelona and see if Everton are happy with me. That is really important.

"But I'm enjoying it here with my new team-mates, with the fans and with the staff. I'm really happy right now and I want to keep it like that until the end of the season and give my best. Then at the end of the season we will decide."

Gomes joined the Toffees with a muscle injury, finally making his debut on 21 October in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. He played again in last Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United, and was highly praised for both performances.

Gomes revealed how manager and fellow Portuguese Marco Silva played a key role in his move to Goodison Park.

"Marco [Silva] was really important because he's the manager. If you feel like the manager trusts you and he wants to help you, you feel good with that.”

Gomes also explained the major role that former Everton captain Phil Neville played in his move, who he had worked with in his time at Valencia.

“Phil [Neville] was also really important because we've worked together before. We are really good friends and he played here for many years.

“He was important in understanding the club and knowing how it works here. I was happy to have spoken with both."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2016, where he has won La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles. The 25-year-old has also enjoyed international success, winning the European Championship with his native Portugal the same year.

Everton sit ninth in the Premier League, and host Brighton on Saturday afternoon. They then travel to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on Remembrance Sunday.

