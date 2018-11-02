Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday, in a Premier League clash that sees second meet fourth.

The Gunners will be out to earn their first win over the Reds since April 2015, while Jürgen Klopp's men are buoyed by their recent form against Arsenal, which has seen them score a minimum of three goals against them in each of their last five matches.

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's match below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Arsenal have concerns in full back and midfield positions, with Hector Bellerin set to face a late fitness test after missing the midweek match against Blackpool following an injury suffered against Crystal Palace, while Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac remain sidelined with thigh injuries.

Matteo Guendouzi will miss the game against the Reds due to a suspension. The Frenchman was sent off in the Carabao Cup, leaving manager Unai Emery with a decision to make over his replacement.





Liverpool could still be without captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keïta, who remain out with hamstring injuries, leaving Fabinho with a big chance of featuring on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Xhaka; Özil, Torreira, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang, Lacazette. Liverpool Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Head to Head Record

Liverpool have a fairly strong head to head record over Arsenal, winning a total of 86 games in all competitions against the Gunners. The north London side don't have it too bad themselves with 78 wins and 60 matches in all competitions ending in a draw.

The Reds are unbeaten in six consecutive Premier League matches against their opponents, pointing to a possible Klopp effect - the German manager has an unbeaten record against Arsenal as Liverpool manager.

Recent Form

Ever since two defeats opened up their league campaign, Arsenal have been unbeaten, winning seven and drawing one of their following eight games.



That draw came at Crystal Palace, where Emery's men displayed both their promising quality in attack and worrying weaknesses in defence. They've kept just two clean sheets so far, a weakness that Liverpool will be keen to exploit.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have made an excellent start to their season. Klopp's men are unbeaten in their first ten games, winning eight and drawing two. However, their in-game performances have drawn scrutiny from observers who rightly feel they have not been at their fluid best.

Still, with last season's top scorer Mohamed Salah starting to find the net alongside Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, it could simply be a matter of when and not if the Merseysiders will start clicking again.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five games:





Arsenal Liverpool Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool (31/10) Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City (27/10) Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal (28/10) Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (24/10) Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal (25/10) Huddersfield Town 0-1 Liverpool (20/10) Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City (22/10) Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City (7/10) Fulham 1-5 Arsenal (7/10) Napoli 1-0 Liverpool (3/10)

Prediction

Games between Arsenal and Liverpool are absolute must-sees, as goals are pretty much guaranteed ahead for each match.

That has often been as a result of poor defending from either team, though. Liverpool head into this latest clash with the second best defensive record in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal seek to bypass Klopp's solid back four.

The German will also be aware of Arsenal's fragility in defence, which his strike force will seek to exploit to their advantage.

All in all, it's set to be another entertaining clash that could be closer to the big scorelines of the past and Liverpool will fancy themselves to win it.