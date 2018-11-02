Crystal Palace Reportedly Eyeing January Move for Chelsea Outcast Victor Moses

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Under former head coach Antonio Conte, Victor Moses was an unlikely favourite. Starring for the Italian at right wingback, Moses impressed during Conte's super title-winning debut season in England. 

But now, with Conte out of the picture at Chelsea, it seems the wideman is about to follow suit. The Nigerian is being linked with a move to Crystal Palace who will be looking to add some firepower and flair to their team in order to lift some of the attacking burden off Wilfried Zaha's shoulders. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to reports in ItalyCrystal Palace could make a move to sign the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The Nigerian, who recently retired from international football, has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season, featuring just twice so far for Chelsea this term. 

Not only would the move make sense for the former international, as to give him more minutes on the field, it would also be a return for the player who spent three years at the London club and made his reputation as an exciting younger winger playing for the Eagles. 

Palace have struggled for goals so far this season, having managed just seven in ten league games. With Christian Benteke out injured, most of the goalscoring responsibility comes down to Wilfried Zaha.

Whilst Moses isn't a natural goal scorer, he still attacks well and would likely bring to life the other forward talents within the Palace squad, who are currently failing to chip in on a regular basis.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On top of these attributes, Palace would also gain a player of great experience. Despite still being in his prime, Moses has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge. The move certainly does seem to make a lot of sense for all parties involved. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)