Crystal Palace Reportedly Eyeing January Move for Chelsea Outcast Victor Moses

Under former head coach Antonio Conte, Victor Moses was an unlikely favourite. Starring for the Italian at right wingback, Moses impressed during Conte's super title-winning debut season in England.

But now, with Conte out of the picture at Chelsea, it seems the wideman is about to follow suit. The Nigerian is being linked with a move to Crystal Palace who will be looking to add some firepower and flair to their team in order to lift some of the attacking burden off Wilfried Zaha's shoulders.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to reports in Italy, Crystal Palace could make a move to sign the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The Nigerian, who recently retired from international football, has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season, featuring just twice so far for Chelsea this term.

Not only would the move make sense for the former international, as to give him more minutes on the field, it would also be a return for the player who spent three years at the London club and made his reputation as an exciting younger winger playing for the Eagles.

Victor Moses (27) has retired from international football



International stats:

37 appearances

12 goals

7 assists

1 AFCON🏆



Thank you Victor 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZJXUGVg2u9 — The Super Eagles Pundit (@EaglesPundit) August 15, 2018

Palace have struggled for goals so far this season, having managed just seven in ten league games. With Christian Benteke out injured, most of the goalscoring responsibility comes down to Wilfried Zaha.

Whilst Moses isn't a natural goal scorer, he still attacks well and would likely bring to life the other forward talents within the Palace squad, who are currently failing to chip in on a regular basis.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On top of these attributes, Palace would also gain a player of great experience. Despite still being in his prime, Moses has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge. The move certainly does seem to make a lot of sense for all parties involved.