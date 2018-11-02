Former Liverpool Midfielder Danny Murphy Urges Youngster to Leave Club in Search of More Game Time

Danny Murphy has suggested that Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke best leave Liverpool if he wants to play first team football any time soon.

The former Anfield midfield enforcer claimed time could be running out for Solanke if he remains in Merseyside for much longer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solanke has struggling since joining Liverpool at the start of last season, and has seemed to have fallen further down the pecking order this season with the resurgence of Daniel Sturridge and the introduction of new singing Xherdan Shaqiri.

Speaking to bwin, Murphy said of the 21-year-old: “Solanke may need to leave Liverpool if he is to progress. He needs to be playing football if he’s to improve, but he’s unlikely to get on the pitch at Liverpool.

“It would be a big decision to leave Liverpool because it’s one of the biggest clubs in the country, but it might be best for his career.

Staying at Liverpool is a huge mistake by Dominic Solanke https://t.co/im2cwrKFqR pic.twitter.com/LgXi31yClQ — RushTheKop (@RushTheKop) November 2, 2018

The former England international suggested a loan would quite likely be the option Solanke would opt for: “He will probably look to go out on loan initially as I can’t see him jumping the queue ahead of Liverpool’s other options.”

Speaking on the wider issue, the BBC pundit stressed that Solanke is not the only young English talent who is currently struggling to get enough game time at their respective club. He made his point saying, “They’re great talents but not getting the opportunity to flourish.

“They’ll be looking enviously at [Harry] Winks at Tottenham who looks like he could become a central figure in that team.

“Winks is playing in the big games for Tottenham while Loftus-Cheek and Rashford are warming benches.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his huge admiration for Tottenham Hotspur and reserves special praise for the influential midfielder Harry Winks:



🗣 "When he came on he changed the game!"



[@HaytersTV]#TOTMCI #COYS #THFCpic.twitter.com/sqklvUP6Gx — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) October 30, 2018

He concluded, “It doesn’t help their confidence and will raise a few doubts about their futures.”

Solanke has yet to even feature for Liverpool this term and will most certainly be weighing up his options with January approaching.