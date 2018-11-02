'Get Him Out': Agent Believes Huddersfield Striker Steve Mounié Is Better Suited to Ligue 1 Football

Huddersfield have struggled to kick start their campaign this year following an impressive first term in the top flight. David Wagner's team currently reside at the foot of the Premier League table having scored a measly four goals in ten games.

Striker Steve Mounié played a crucial part in the Terriers' survival bid last season, scoring a quarter of his team's goals in the league. However, he has been unable to get going this time round, contributing just one assist in nine league appearances. Now, football agent Yvan Le Mée, believes the Benin international would be better suited to life back in Ligue 1.

Speaking to Le Phocéen, Mée proposed: "You still need to get him out of Huddersfield, who are fighting against relegation, he's a player who had a good year in Ligue 1, and who started well in the Premier League."

John Early/GettyImages

Mounié joined the Premier League outfit in 2017 prior to the start of last season, attracting a club record fee at the time of £11.7m. In the season before leaving for England, Mounié boasted a decent return playing for Montpellier, notching 14 goals in 32 Ligue 1 starts.

The agent went on to state how, due to Mounié's knowledge of the league and proven track record in France, he would be a perfect fit for Olympique Marseille.





"It's a potential and a profile that OM does not have."

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

With Marseille very much in the hunt for Champions League football next year, Mounié is one potential signing who could help them secure a top three spot.





However, with the Huddersfield striker struggling to perform in the Premier League and no real ready-made replacements being in Wagner's ranks, it is unlikely Huddersfield will look to sell in the January window and if they do, they could demand too high a fee, with the asking price likely to cover what they paid for their man.