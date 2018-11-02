Leicester City Players Granted Permission to Attend Funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Leicester City's players and staff will be granted permission to attend the funeral of their late chairman and owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Thailand. 

The 60-year-old Thai businessman was one of five victims of the tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last Saturday. The ceremony is due to start this Saturday, and will stretch out over several days, as is the Buddhist tradition.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Cardiff City, which is also taking place this Saturday, Claude Puel declared, : “I want to give the opportunity for players and staff to go to the funeral.

“We will see the possibility and logistics. I don't know about that for the moment.

“But of course all the players want to go and support his family, support his wife, his son Top, all the family in this awful moment.

“We shared this feeling and I was impressed by the strength and dignity of his wife and his son. I would like to thank them because they shared their sorrow with us like a family.”

Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

Srivaddhanaprabha's body is expected to be transported to his native land on Friday, accompanied by his son Top. 

The funeral will include a Royal Bathing Rite for the body and a special eight-sided urn for his remains, after it was given 'Royal Sponsorship' in consideration of his status in Thailand.

The Foxes had their mid-week EFL Cup clash with Southampton rearranged for the November  27, and following the Cardiff game they are due to take on Burnley at the King Power on 10 November.

