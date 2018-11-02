Leicester Midfielder Daniel Amartey Set to Miss 4 Months of Action After Sustaining Ankle Injury

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey will be sidelined for four months following the ankle injury he suffered against West Ham last Saturday.

Manager Claude Puel confirmed as much on Friday, telling reporters the player underwent a successful surgery on the ankle he twisted during the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium but will not be available for at least four months.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It was a success, but he will not be available normally for four months," Puel said, via Leicester's official website.

"I was with sadness after the game to Daniel because he sacrificed himself for the team. We lost Daniel, but of course, after what's happened, it's another thing, another grief."

There was also an update on the status of Matty James, who has returned to training following an Achilles injury.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Wes [Morgan] is okay, all of the other players are okay,” Puel continued. “Just Matty James, he made this week the warm-up with us, it was a good feeling.”

The Foxes have decided to play their match against Cardiff City this weekend, in the wake of the tragedy that saw club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other individuals lose their lives after Saturday's match against the Hammers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)