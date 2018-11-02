Leicester Midfielder Daniel Amartey Set to Miss 4 Months of Action After Sustaining Ankle Injury

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey will be sidelined for four months following the ankle injury he suffered against West Ham last Saturday.

Manager Claude Puel confirmed as much on Friday, telling reporters the player underwent a successful surgery on the ankle he twisted during the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium but will not be available for at least four months.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It was a success, but he will not be available normally for four months," Puel said, via Leicester's official website.

"I was with sadness after the game to Daniel because he sacrificed himself for the team. We lost Daniel, but of course, after what's happened, it's another thing, another grief."

There was also an update on the status of Matty James, who has returned to training following an Achilles injury.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Wes [Morgan] is okay, all of the other players are okay,” Puel continued. “Just Matty James, he made this week the warm-up with us, it was a good feeling.”

The Foxes have decided to play their match against Cardiff City this weekend, in the wake of the tragedy that saw club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other individuals lose their lives after Saturday's match against the Hammers.