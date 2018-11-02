Liverpool Preparing to Offer Joe Gomez New Deal After Impressive Start to the Season

Liverpool are set to reward Joe Gomez's impressive start to the season with a new contract, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Reds' standout performers this season, demonstrating great versatility by first forming an impressive partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence, before reverting to right-back in similarly impressive fashion.

As a result, Liverpool chiefs are now preparing to reward Gomez with vastly improved contract terms, as reported by The Mirror. His current deal on Merseyside runs through until the summer of 2022, with an extension to that date also in the offing.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Signed from Charlton in 2015, Gomez has already demonstrated great maturity in recovering from a couple of long-term injuries - a trait that has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp, who lavished praise on Gomez in his pre-match press conference.

“He has a big future here at Liverpool, no doubt about that," Klopp said.





"Joe is a very important part of the squad and it’s so nice to see. I remember when I came in and everybody told me about him.





"Now, seeing him full of confidence, and being really fit, I know what they were talking about when they told me how good he was and, much more importantly, how good he is.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“I knew him, but not really well, and everybody told me how good he was when he came to Liverpool. Then he got the injury and he has had to fight back. It took a while, but he has shown so much determination.”

Liverpool's hierarchy are said to be confident of coming to an agreement with Gomez before the end of this season, though the player will no doubt be focussing his efforts on the field for now. A stern test awaits this weekend as the Reds travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.