Liverpool Summer Signing 'Bored' of Life on Merseyside Following Summer Move

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is reportedly bored of life on Merseyside following his move from Monaco according to a report in France.

Despite joining the Reds for the hefty fee of £43.7m this summer, the Brazilian has been limited to just two appearances in the Premier League so far, and has completed just one full match in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

TF-Images/GettyImages

French outlet Le Parisien are reporting that the lack of game time afforded to the Brazilian has led to him becoming bored at Liverpool, and that he may seek a move away if the situation doesn't change.

It's understood that French giants PSG are in the market for a defensive midfielder given the uncertainty surrounding Adrien Rabiot's future at the club, and Fabinho could well fit the bill for them.

Despite his lack of time on the pitch so far this season, the Brazilian could be handed an opportunity to make his mark on this Liverpool side in the coming weeks, with both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita ruled out of the Reds' trip to Arsenal this weekend.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Henderson's absence in particular could be crucial for Fabinho - while the two of them may not play with the same style, they both prefer to sit deep in the holding midfield role, and with Henderson out injured, Fabinho will be ready to take his chance.