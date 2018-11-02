Mohamed Salah Reveals When He Knew He Wanted to Make 'Dream' Liverpool Move

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Mohamed Salah has revealed that he planned his move to Liverpool from the moment he left his native Egypt six years ago.

Salah signed for his first European club when he joined Swiss side Basel in 2012 and made an immediate impact at St Jakob's Park. His performances attracted attention from English clubs including Liverpool, but Chelsea pipped the Reds to his signature on that occasion.

After being starved for opportunities at Stamford Bridge, he moved on to Roma before finally getting his dream move in 2017 as Liverpool signed him for £37m. Salah says he had always hoped to play for the Reds.

"It's famous all over the world - and with a lot of supporters in the Middle East - so I think I first heard of Liverpool when I was 10 or 11," he said, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"Back then, I could never have imagined I'd be here one day, but it was always a dream of mine and you have to try and follow them.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"When I went to Basel from Egypt, I had a plan in my mind that I would hopefully one day come to Liverpool. There was a chance before, but at the time it didn't work for both sides.

"When there was interest again last year, I was very interested in coming to Liverpool straight away in my head, but you also have to see what the plan for you is and how you will fit into it."

Salah recently scored his 50th goal for the club in just his 65th match, becoming the fastest Liverpool player to reach that milestone in club history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)