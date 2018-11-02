Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles Reveals New Six-Year Contract Does Not Contain Release Clause

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has revealed that he does not have a release clause in his new six-year contract and has called for fans to abandon the planned boycott of certain matches in protest against owner Mike Ashley.

Lascelles signed his new deal despite rumours of a potential move away from the club - though rumours soon began to swirl that his new deal would contain a release clause.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Lascelles has moved to swiftly clear up any concern from supporters, telling The Chronicle that he requested for one not to be inserted into the deal.

"There is actually no clause where I can escape, I didn't want there to be. It's not even a conversation that took place. 


"I am happy here and over the moon to sign for six years. I was buzzing when I got offered a new deal, I am happy to see out a lot of my career here."


The news that no release clause exists will come as a considerable relief to Newcastle fans. Lascelles' performances have steadily improved during his time at St James' Park and the centre-back has been linked with a multitude of Premier League clubs as a result.

While the contract news is good, Lascelles has risked the ire of Newcastle fans by telling The Guardian that planned boycotts of certain home matches are perhaps not a good idea.

“When there are problems off the pitch it does affect you as players. It would help if everyone came together and put all that bad energy into positive energy, helping us get three points.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“I understand the fans’ frustration. But when 52,000 Geordies get behind us, it gives such an uplift. My message is stick with us. The fans are entitled to sing about Mike Ashley but it does impact on us.”

