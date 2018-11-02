The top two squads in Ligue 1 will face off on Friday as PSG hosts Lille. Kickoff from Parc Des Princes in Paris is slated for 3:45 p.m. ET.

PSG has been perfect in Ligue 1 play this year, winning all 11 matches with a dominant plus-33 goal differential. Forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, has carried his World Cup form into the season with 10 goals, while his star teammate, Neymar, ranks second in Ligue 1 with eight goals on the season.

Lille has mainly cruised thus far in Ligue 1, entering Friday's match at 8–2–1 on the season. It has won four-straight Ligue 1 matches, with the last loss coming against Bordeaux on Sept. 26.

How to watch Friday's match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

