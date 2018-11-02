How to Watch PSG vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch PSG vs. Lille play in Ligue 1 action on Friday, Nov. 2.

By Michael Shapiro
November 02, 2018

The top two squads in Ligue 1 will face off on Friday as PSG hosts Lille. Kickoff from Parc Des Princes in Paris is slated for 3:45 p.m. ET.

PSG has been perfect in Ligue 1 play this year, winning all 11 matches with a dominant plus-33 goal differential. Forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, has carried his World Cup form into the season with 10 goals, while his star teammate, Neymar, ranks second in Ligue 1 with eight goals on the season. 

Lille has mainly cruised thus far in Ligue 1, entering Friday's match at 8–2–1 on the season. It has won four-straight Ligue 1 matches, with the last loss coming against Bordeaux on Sept. 26. 

How to watch Friday's match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)