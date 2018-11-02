Romelu Lukaku in Line for Manchester United Recall for Crucial Trip to Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to recall star striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian was dropped last weekend for the visit of Everton.

Despite his prolific record in English football, Lukaku has gotten off to a stuttering start this season, scoring just four times in ten appearances. The Belgian's lack of touch in front of goal prompted Mourinho to drop him last weekend, though the forward was given a 35 minute run-out against his former club off the bench.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Mourinho will name Lukaku in his starting eleven as the Red Devils travel to Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick off and it's understood that the return of the Belgian will be at the expense of Marcus Rashford, whose 65 minutes against Everton were unimpressive.

It's thought that Lukaku responded well to being dropped last weekend, and has shown his hunger to regain his starting berth against Bournemouth this weekend.

Although United fans will be pleased to see the return of one of their star men, some will be left questioning where this leaves Marcus Rashford in Mourinho's plans. With four goals in four games, Anthony Martial has cemented his spot in the United starting eleven, and it's understood that Juan Mata has impressed the United boss, leaving Rashford sitting on the bench.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho on the other hand will be pleased that he's in the enviable position of having an array of attacking talent to choose from this Saturday. With United's turbulent start to the season, the Portuguese will be looking for his attackers to show why they deserve a place in his side.