Toby Alderweireld Admits Tottenham Need to Take 'Last Step' Given Recent Progress

Toby Alderweireld claims that negative perceptions of Tottenham's start to the season are a reflection of the great progress the club has made in recent years.

The north London club made their best ever start to a Premier League season, but Monday's home defeat to Manchester City left them five points adrift of the league leaders.

Alderweireld believes that the increased expectations placed upon Tottenham is a good sign, but they need to turn their progress into silverware soon.

"We are never satisfied, we always try to improve, win every game and try to take that last step that everybody is talking about."



"It is even more positive that they do not see it as a good start for Spurs," the Belgian told Sky Sports.

"That is the kind of level we have reached. We are never satisfied, we always try to improve, win every game and try to take that last step that everybody is talking about.

"It is not easy, we work hard, but it does not come by night. There is a lot of work that goes into it, but we try to develop our game and be better every time."

Another reason for the doom and gloom surrounding Spurs is the delay on their new stadium, the opening of which has now been pushed back to 2019. Alderweireld admits Wembley does not hold the same emotions as White Hart Lane, which had a special homely feel to it.

"We never used Wembley as an excuse and we will not do that now," says Alderweireld. "But it has affected us. I am grateful to play at Wembley, but it is not the same feeling as White Hart Lane. There we had a special home feeling.

"[The new stadium] is on the same spot as White Hart Lane, so that is going to be special and to play in that sort of stadium will be wonderful and give us a boost."

Tottenham travel to Molineux this weekend to face Wolves, in the Premier League's first ever Saturday evening kick-off.