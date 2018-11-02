Why Liverpool Youngster Joe Gomez Has Been the Reds' Best Player This Season

'Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles', words which Liverpool have embodied so far this season having prioritised solidity in the pursuit for English football's greatest prize.

While Anfield is home to two of the most expensive defensive players in the world in the shape of Brazilian stopper Alisson and Dutch colossus Virgil van Dijk, it is the emerging Joe Gomez who has seen his light shine the brightest for the Reds so far this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool have always been tainted by the perception that their defence is second-rate to that of their competitors and that it is the root of their soft underbelly, and while that may have been the case a number of years ago - it is now far from the truth.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed the mentality of the team he inherited from 'forget defence, we'll just outscore you' to a ruthless approach which expects both defensive and attacking superiority, regardless of the level of opposition.

The approach has ensured they are the closest challengers to Manchester City's throne this season, and with Liverpool's attacking trio still in the midst of finding their mojo in front of goal - despite scoring a combined 18 goals in 14 games - it has been the defensive side of their game which has so far led the way.





And the unassuming 21-year-old has been at the centre of the Reds' fearsome defensive block.

Joe Gomez having talks over a new contract must be music to every Liverpool fan’s ears. Don’t think I’m off base when I say he’s been our best player so far this season — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) October 28, 2018

In a settled backline which includes Alisson, Andy Robertson, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez has excelled and looked more like a seasoned veteran than the five-year professional that he is.

The England international has missed only one of Liverpool's 10 league games this season as Klopp looks to keep one of his prized assets as fresh as possible, and in his time on the field he has seen just two goals hit the back of his own net.

There is no doubt working alongside Van Dijk has helped elevate his game to a new level, but similarly Gomez has complemented the qualities of his defensive partner - and as a duo they are as strong as they come.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

His stint at right back in rotation with Alexander-Arnold last season was arguably the making of him in his natural centre-back position at Anfield having been unfazed by the challenge - which Klopp has continued to throw at him this term.





That versatility alongside his maturity, positional awareness, recovery speed and distribution and have all been on show for Liverpool this season, and his manager knows his trajectory is only headed in one direction: “He has a big future here at Liverpool, no doubt about that,” Klopp told the Evening Standard.

Got to Say, joe Gomez again was a joy to watch. This kid has got it all, his pace is frightening. You’ll do well to find a better young centre half anywhere in Europe at the moment. Get him tied down to a nice long deal please... — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) October 24, 2018

Gomez's rise to the top is incredible when you look into his story, which is one of perseverance and determination.

After securing his move from Charlton in 2015 the defender sustained serious knee and ankle injuries, setbacks which would have dented the confidence of any player - let alone a teenager.

However, the disruption to his career on Mereyside only served as motivation and having only now been handed the chance to shine in his preferred position, he is not looking back.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Gomez is the present and future for Liverpool - and England - and having picked him up for just £3.5m it could go down as one of the Reds' best pieces of business in the transfer market.

With a new contract on the horizon to match his impeccable form to date, Gomez is making a name for himself with every passing game and he will be key to the club's hopes of realising their quest to clinch silverware this season.

His star is showing no signs of dwindling and as Liverpool fans say, 'ain't nobody, like Joe Gomez.'