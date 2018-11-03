'Another Woman': Mauricio Pochettino Cryptically Addresses Real Madrid Rumours Amid Interest

By 90Min
November 03, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has compared Real Madrid's reported interest in his services to the admiring glance of "another women" on Oxford Street, and has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are close to becoming "one of the best clubs in the world."

Following the acrimonious sacking of Julen Lopetegui by Los Blancos, Mauricio Pochettino - along with Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte - has been heavily linked with the Santiago Bernabeu vacancy. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, speaking to the press ahead of Spurs' Saturday evening meeting with Wolves, Pochettino seemingly stated that, rather than causing issues at the Lilywhites, Real Madrid's interest has made the club "fall more in love" with the former Southampton manager (via the Guardian): 

“It is like you are with your girlfriend or wife and you are holding hands, walking down Oxford Street.

"But because you are so handsome, another woman is looking at you. But your wife is so proud and, rather than worrying, she is so happy to be with you and falls more in love with you.”

Pochettino's Alan Partridge-esque exclamation that Tottenham are "proud" to have such a "handsome" manager, was followed up by stating that the club are close to becoming one of the best in the world. The aforementioned, however, was not because of Pochettino's self-proclaimed beauty, but rather the re-development of White Hart Lane. 

The former Argentina international said that while the delays in construction of the new White Hart Lane have been frustrating, when the new stadium does open - possibly in 3019 - the club will be pushed to new heights: 

“We are very close to creating, in terms of facilities, one of the best clubs in the world,” he said. 

“Of course everything comes with a cost. Sometimes to win titles today is difficult, for many reasons that you and our fans know very well. But sometimes patience is short and frustration is there. I think we are so close to reaching the last level but we need to have that patience that makes us stronger."

