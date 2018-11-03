Arsenal and Liverpool will meet on Saturday for a Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners opened the season with two straight league losses, falling 2–0 to Manchester City and 3–2 to Chelsea. Since then, Arsenal has won 11 of their last 12 games and are just four points out from first place with 22 points.

Liverpool enters the match level on points with league leader Manchester City. The Reds have won three straight games, their last outing a 4–1 victory over Cardiff City. Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri scored once, while Sadio Mane found the back of the net twice in the win.

How to watch Saturday's match

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.