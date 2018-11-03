Bayern Munich 1-1 Freiburg: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Breisgau-Brazilians Deny Bavarians Late on

Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich squandered the opportunity to remain within two points of league leaders Borussia Dortmund after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry's solo effort looked to have given the Bavarians all three points ten minutes from time, but Lucas Höler's 90th minute strike salvaged a deserved point for the visitors.

BAYERN MUNICH





Key Talking Point

Bayern had the lion's share of possession in the first half but couldn't get past the blue wall of Freiburg, who got bodies behind the ball. As a result, the home side resorted to efforts from outside the area and saw any attempts blocked behind or end up in row Z.

When they did get in behind, Robert Lewandowski was the instigator but even he was to be thwarted by keeper Alexander Schwolow, who was untroubled for the most part of the first period - although he did come to the rescue again to deny Arjen Robben's acrobatic strike.

The hosts were so focused on attacking in the second half, after dealing with Freiburg's exploits with relative ease in the first 45 minutes, that they forgot about their defensive responsibilities. They sat back, inviting pressure from their opponents, who almost capitalised from a set piece, but they were saved by the linesman's flag.

They found it difficult to get beyond Freiburg's well-drilled defence and required a moment of brilliance from Gnabry, who drove into the area before firing home.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Niko Kovač's side didn't learn their lesson and allowed their opponents too much time and space, which proved to be their undoing as Höler slotted home, unmarked, to level the scores late on.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (5); Rafinha (5), Süle (5), Boateng (5), Alaba (5); Kimmich (5), Sanches (6), Rodríguez (6); Robben (5), Lewandowksi (6), Gnabry (8*).





Substitutes: Goretzka (N/A), Müller (5), Ribéry (5).

STAR MAN - Gnabry was the most positive player on the day for Bayern. He made terrific runs off the ball in support of Lewandowski, who was deprived of service, and tried to make things happen for the Bavarians.

His side found it difficult to breach the Freiburg defence and decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck, which was evident in his goal. He dribbled past his man and drove forward, before firing home with a precise strike into the bottom corner of Schwolow's near post.

WORST PLAYER - Rafinha didn't really offer much in the match. He didn't make many supporting runs on the right flank and was more of a spectator throughout the match. His biggest contribution was the booking he received for a two-footed challenge, which could have been a red on another day.



FREIBURG





Key Talking Point

Freiburg saw very little of the ball in the first period and despite rare spells of possession in the opposition's half, they were unable to pose much of a threat to the Bayern defence, making several loose passes in the final third.

Having gone into the break goalless, the away side grew in confidence and asserted themselves more in the second period. They sent more players into Bayern's half and their presence in the Bavarians' area caused several problems. They had found the net after Kleindienst headed home, following a free kick, although it was chalked off for offside.

Despite going behind, they continued their flurries forward and they were rewarded with a late equaliser. Höler latched onto a peach of a cross from Christian Günter and slotted home past Manuel Neuer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Schwolow (6); Stenzel (6), Gulde (6), Heintz (6), Günter (6); Haberer (5), Koch (5), Höfler (5), Frantz (5); Kleindienst (7*), Höler (7).





Substitutes: Lienhart (N/A), Terrazzino (5), Waldschmidt (N/A).

STAR MAN - Kleindienst was isolated up front for the visitors but chased every hopeful pass and did well to keep possession in their opponent's half. He used his strength to tussle with the Bayern defenders and put them under pressure, and got into some promising positions.

It's never easy coming up against the Bavarians, but the striker did well, carving-out attacking opportunities for his side and heading home from a set piece, although it was ruled out for a marginal offside.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Overall the side were terrific against Bayern and put in a disciplined display.



Looking Ahead

Bayern host AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday, hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to their campaign, before travelling to league leaders Borussia Dortmund for 'Der Klassiker'.

Meanwhile, Freiburg host Mainz, who are in search of their first Bundesliga victory since September 15th, when they defeated Augsburg.