How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV, Channel, Time

How to watch Bournemouth and Manchester United play an English Premier League game on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

Manchester United is set to visit AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League contest on Saturday. Kickoff from Vitality Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bournemouth (6-2-2) enters the contest sixth place in the league standings. The club most recently defeated Fulham 3-0 last weekend. Striker Calum Wilson netted a brace to increase his league total to five this season.

Manchester United (5-2-3) comes into Saturday's match eighth in the league table. The Red Devils have gone unbeaten in Premier League action through October, earning a 2-1 win over Everton in their most recent match thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

How to watch Saturday's match

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

