Manchester United is set to visit AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League contest on Saturday. Kickoff from Vitality Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bournemouth (6-2-2) enters the contest sixth place in the league standings. The club most recently defeated Fulham 3-0 last weekend. Striker Calum Wilson netted a brace to increase his league total to five this season.

Manchester United (5-2-3) comes into Saturday's match eighth in the league table. The Red Devils have gone unbeaten in Premier League action through October, earning a 2-1 win over Everton in their most recent match thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

How to watch Saturday's match

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

